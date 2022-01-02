Editorial: Roses and raspberries (Jan. 2)

ROSE (roz) n. One of the most beautiful of all flowers, a symbol of fragrance and loveliness. Often given as a sign of appreciation.

RASPBERRY (raz’ber’e) n. A sharp, scornful comment, criticism or rebuke; a derisive, splatting noise, often called the Bronx cheer.

•ROSES to a nice and surprising benefit from the pandemic. Due to COVID-19, we’ve trained ourselves to work remotely in case of outbreaks, or to prevent outbreaks. So when a snowstorm hit the mid-Willamette Valley last week, a large portion of our workforce was able log into their computers and clock in for a full day from the safety of their homes.

There was no white-knuckle, heart-pounding drive to the office, or a trek through swirling snowflakes worthy of a Jack London novel.

Let’s face it, even if you’re comfortable driving in snow and ice in a 4x4 rig, you still have to watch out for knuckleheads who don’t know how to drive in wintry conditions and mash the gas pedal.

Hopefully, working remotely made it easier on our public safety agencies, roads crews and others who have no choice but to endure the elements as part of their jobs.

And hopefully parents looking over spreadsheets with a mug of hot cocoa, staying nice and cozy, were able to go out on their lunch hours and build snowmen with the kiddos.

It seems that there’s been precious little upside from the COVID-19 era. Working from home in dicey conditions feels like a win.

•ROSES to those who are ready for emergencies. Stash some items together at home in case of a lengthy power outage, such as flashlights, candles and more. Do you have a camp stove to cook food in case the electricity is out for days? Have a to-go bag at the ready in case you need to evacuate during a wildfire. Keep some food, blankets, stocking caps, gloves and more in your automobiles in case you’re stranded in the cold.

The mid-valley is generally a pretty tame place to live, except for the threat of the Cascadia Subduction Zone earthquake, which may or may not happen during our lifetimes.

But December brought us not only snow but flooding in areas of Linn and Benton counties. Both are reminders that we need to be prepared.

•RASPBERRIES to the pandemic stretching out and out, seemingly forever into an endemic, as we start 2022.

There’s hope with vaccinations and boosters, and Pfizer’s new pill that minimizes COVID-19 symptoms could be a game-changer. That surely will be approved by the FDA soon.

But the pandemic’s continuance is getting frustrating for some of us and it’s a downright hardship for others. Seniors in our communities can’t see family members easily, students are continuing to struggle in schools and every public activity becomes a sort of risk calculation.

Look, we’re going to keep wearing masks indoors, keep social distancing, and keep washing our paws. We’ll keep encouraging residents to get vaccinated, too.

But it would be nice if this ended at some point. We’re starting to worry that it won’t.

•ROSES to an experimental COVID-19 treatment that is being utilized at Good Samaritan Regional Medical Center in Corvallis.

The treatment is a Seraph 100 filter, which works in conjunction with a typical dialysis machine to filter out pathogens from a patient’s blood.

The technology was designed by the U.S. military to treat sepsis and other blood infections, but doctors discovered it also could cull the novel coronavirus. Studies in both the United States and Europe show it can reduce mortality rates for serious COVID-19 cases by more than two-thirds.

An FDA emergency authorization limits the Seraph 100 filter’s use to the most severe COVID-19 patients in intensive care units who aren’t responding well to other treatments.

The staff at Good Samaritan are one of a few hospitals in the nation participating in a trial study. The Seraph 100 filter has been used 13 times at Good Samaritan Regional Medical Center as of mid-December, and it helped save the lives of six COVID-19 patients.

Of course, there are other medical advancements that are fully FDA approved to combat the novel coronavirus pandemic.

We’ve said this before and we’ll surely say it again. For the safety of yourself, your family, your friends and loved ones, and your community, you should get vaccinated against COVID-19 and receive your booster shot.

•ROSES to you if you’re vaccinated, because that’s the smart and the right thing to do.