Editorial: Roses and raspberries (Jan. 24)

ROSE (roz) n. One of the most beautiful of all flowers, a symbol of fragrance and loveliness. Often given as a sign of appreciation.
RASPBERRY (raz’ber’e) n. A sharp, scornful comment, criticism or rebuke; a derisive, splatting noise, often called the Bronx cheer.
We hereby deliver:
• ROSES to donuts, everybody’s favorite circular treat. In the depths of the COVID-19 pandemic, mid-valley residents are seeking consolation wherever they can find it, and one seemingly inexhaustible source is comfort food. While we don’t want to encourage binge eating, we enjoy a sugary snack as much as anyone, and donuts appear to be enjoying a surge of popularity in our region. Jay and Beckie Eatmon opened BakerzDozen in Albany in November, and they report sales have been strong. Another newcomer, Dough Hook Bake Shop, plans to enter the Albany market this spring, adding to the array of donut options already available in the area from the likes of Cork’s in Albany, Benny’s in Corvallis, NutCakes in Philomath and Sugar Vibes in Lebanon. Too much of a good thing? We think not. As BakerzDozen’s Jay Eatmon put it in an interview with our reporter Kyle Odegard: “Everybody loves sweets, and sweets aren’t going out of style.”
• ROSEBERRIES to Jami Cate’s committee assignments. Cate, a Lebanon Republican who is starting her first term as the representative for District 17, was named vice chair of the House Economic Recovery and Prosperity Committee and was also given a seat on the Agriculture and Natural Resources and Wildfire Recovery committees. As a farmer with deep roots in the area, these assignments play to Cate’s strengths, and we have no doubt she’ll make valuable contributions on all three committees. But a power struggle on the Democratic side of the chamber over who would serve as speaker of the House (Janelle Bynum ended her bid for the position after extracting concessions from Tina Kotek, who will serve a fifth term as speaker) delayed a decision on committee assignments until shortly before the legislative session began. That puts lawmakers behind in their work at a time when the state is struggling to overcome a pandemic and the effects of last year’s devastating wildfires, and that’s unfortunate for all of us.
• ROSES to Corvallis Culinary Month, which runs through Jan. 31. Formerly Corvallis Culinary Week, the annual promotional event has been expanded this year to give local restaurants an extra boost in the midst of a pandemic that has pushed many businesses to the brink of bankruptcy. Some two dozen Corvallis-area eateries are participating, and it’s a great way to sample their wares at an affordable price. Entrees are priced at $10 for breakfast or lunch, $15 for dinner. The portions are a bit smaller than usual, with the hope that they’ll whet diners’ appetites for a return visit. We think extending the promotion from a week to a month is a great idea. In fact, we wouldn’t mind seeing it happen twice a year. To see a list of participating establishments, go to www.facebook.com/CorvallisCulinary/.
• ROSES to the Lebanon City Council for granting downtown bars and restaurants permission to set up outdoor seating. This approach has worked well in other mid-valley communities, helping to keep these struggling businesses afloat by allowing them to bypass restrictions on indoor dining imposed by the state as part of the effort to limit the spread of COVID-19. Enterprising business owners are setting up large tents and propane heaters to entice customers to enjoy al fresco dining even during the winter months, and this could be a crucial lifeline for Lebanon eateries. The council went even further with Conversion Brewing, green-lighting the brewpub’s request to pitch a tent in Strawberry Plaza, an adjoining city park. While there are legitimate concerns about the propriety of allowing a private business to operate on public parkland, the pandemic has put tremendous strain on these businesses, and giving them this extra leeway is the right call.