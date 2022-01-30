Editorial: Roses and raspberries (Jan. 30)

ROSE (roz) n. One of the most beautiful of all flowers, a symbol of fragrance and loveliness. Often given as a sign of appreciation.

RASPBERRY (raz’ber’e) n. A sharp, scornful comment, criticism or rebuke; a derisive, splatting noise, often called the Bronx cheer.

•ROSEBERRIES to the latest development in the Benton County Jail saga, as the path of least resistance might have a heavier price tag than anticipated.

The Benton County Board of Commissioners decided last week on a property in north Corvallis for its new jail and justice center proposal.

The search took about two years and encompassed 40 locations. The McFadden Ranch property near HP Inc. was selected over two other finalists, one on Reservoir Road near the Benton County Fairgrounds, and the other, previously eliminated in November, was in South Corvallis.

The McFadden Ranch property always was considered the best site by analysts, but it will end up being more expensive, and could cost about $5.6 million at 20 acres or $7.9 million at 28 acres. Negotiations stalled, according to an article by reporter Cody Mann, so officials have discussed using eminent domain to acquire the land.

We’re not strictly opposed to using eminent domain at fair market price, but that usually involves plenty of lawyers and court filings. The cost could end up far more than initially expected by the county, and the process will result in delays.

The McFadden Ranch property carries several advantages, including that it’s close to downtown Corvallis, there aren’t a ton of wetlands, and there’s less impact on surrounding neighborhoods.

That last piece is important to consider. The South Corvallis and Reservoir Road sites drew fierce outcry from residents, and that public pressure doesn’t help when trying to pass a significant levy.

The county is banking on a bond measure of up to $100 million for new facilities to replace its current jail, which only has 40 beds, and its seismically unsafe 1888 courthouse.

Previous attempts to create a new jail have failed at the ballot box, so choosing the site with relatively minimal opposition from nearby households is critical, even if it costs more.

Longtime readers know that we’ve advocated for a new Benton County Jail and courthouse for years. The McFadden Ranch property won’t change our position, but it does make us wince a bit.

•ROSES to Jade Carey of the Oregon State University gymnastics team.

In her second competition ever for the Beavers last week, Carey set the program’s all-around top score in a three way meet with UCLA and UC Davis.

There’s a sense that we shouldn’t be surprised by Carey’s feats, since we’re well aware that she’s an Olympic gold medalist. And yet her gymnastics routines continue to be awe-inspiring.

•ROSES to Oregon’s graduation rates. The state’s mark of 80.6% for 2020-21 was the second best rate in its history, according to the Oregon Department of Education.

Of the local 5A and 4A school districts, Philomath had a graduation rate of 89.8%, Corvallis was at 88.2%, Sweet Home hit 82.4%, Albany was at 79.9% and Lebanon hit 77.3%

It’s striking that graduation rates were so solid even during a pandemic year. But that’s part of a remarkable trend for the mid-valley’s education system that comes from making school more relevant and accessible.

Most districts in the mid-Willamette Valley have seen amazing gains in graduation rates in the last decade — the big outlier is the Alsea School District, which has seen an incredible influx of students but saw its graduation rate dip to 47.4% in 2020-21.

The Lebanon Community School District has had the most incredible turnaround. Ten years ago, the rate of students who received a diploma or GED in four years was a lackluster 41% in Lebanon.

(A full table of Linn and Benton County school district graduation rates is attached to this editorial online, and includes data from 2010-11 and 2020-2021.)

Oregon’s graduation rate overall has climbed from 67.65% in 2010-11.

To be clear, there have been slight tweaks in how the graduation rate has been calculated, leading to some of the increase, but this isn’t some “Texas Miracle” where success came from cooking the books.

While Oregon’s graduation rate has steadily improved, it was the third worst in that nation in the most recent state-by-state comparison in 2019, behind only Arizona and New Mexico.

Oregon has come a long way and is on the right track, but teachers and administrators should still continue to strive for better.

Mid-valley graduation rates (percent)

2020-21

Alsea – 47.4

Central Linn – 82.6

Corvallis – 88.2

Albany – 77.9

Harrisburg – 85.9

Jefferson – 87.9

Lebanon – 77.3

Monroe – 84.4

Philomath – 89.8

Santiam Canyon* – 73.3

Scio* – 83.9

Sweet Home – 82.4

2010-11

Alsea – 83

Central Linn – 71.9

Corvallis – 70.2

Albany – 79.4

Harrisburg – 68.3

Jefferson – 92.2

Lebanon – 41

Monroe – 78.6

Philomath – 76.6

Santiam Canyon* – 59.7

Scio* – 72.1

Sweet Home – 69.7

*Statistics do not include distance learning program students technically enrolled in these districts

