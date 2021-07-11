Editorial: Roses and raspberries (July 11)

As a child growing up in Sydney, Travis Bazzana dreamed of playing college ball for the Beavers.

At an international tournament in Arizona in 2019, the Aussie caught the eye of OSU’s coaching staff with his hustle and leadership on the diamond.

Now he’s playing shortstop, second base and the outfield for the Knights while leading the team at the plate. And then he’ll be joining OSU’s squad.

“I never even thought it would be possible to come here,” Bazzana told sports reporter Jarrid Denney. “It’s just everything I’ve ever wanted, and I’m just trying to take it in and make the most of every day.”

This all sounds like some Hollywood movie. But Bazzana’s summer could be a prelude to much bigger things. The Knights have churned out plenty of major league talent over the years, including players who also starred for the Beavers. Who knows what could happen?

•ROSES to amazing high school sports teams and the conclusion of an unusual season that featured winter sports in the spring.