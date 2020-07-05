Editorial: Roses and Raspberries (July 5)

Smith didn’t know everything, of course. It just seemed like that was the case. More importantly, what Smith said to a journalist or the public could be trusted.

In an age when more and more spokespeople are trained to obfuscate, spin answers and deny records requests, Smith was a throwback to a different era.

She helped create a legacy of transparency for Albany.

•ROSES to life jacket kiosks, including a new station at Bryant Park in Albany, where people can borrow flotation vests for free.

It seems that with COVID-19, more people are headed to waterways for a bit of outdoor fun, similar to how hiking trails have seen increased usage during the pandemic.

But waterways have been running high and chilly due to the weather this spring, and some rivers have far more debris than normal.

If you’re going boating or floating on the Willamette, there’s no excuse not to have a life jacket, which really can save your life.

We hope to see more of these stations in cities all around Oregon, which is blessed with many scenic rivers and lakes.