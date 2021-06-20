Editorial: Roses and raspberries (June 20)

We welcome Juneteenth as a state and federal holiday knowing that there could be a huge cost in lost production for government workers. That cost is well worth it.

Also, the holiday comes at a great time of the year for proper and meaningful celebrations, since the weather is ideal and public schools are out of session. We’re looking forward to covering these community events.

•ROSES to graduation season. Commencement ceremonies were especially meaningful this year in they brought hope that we’ve turned the corner on the novel coronavirus pandemic.

Many high school graduations were held outdoors in relatively normal conditions. But the speeches by outgoing seniors were far more impactful than usual this year, and often reflected on the abnormal difficulties and pressure the Class of 2021 faced.

Our local college graduations, at Oregon State University and Linn-Benton Community College, were more muted than high school celebrations.