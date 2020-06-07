Editorial: Roses and Raspberries (June 7)

We heard similar rumors about antifa gathering in Linn County regarding the peaceful Albany protest that occurred on Tuesday. These also were spread on social media, and we were warned that the rally against racial injustice was a “planned riot,” that motorcycle gangs were coming to take advantage of the demonstration and other ridiculous claims.

After the demonstration, we also saw ridiculous claims, including that a completely unconnected assault from Tuesday morning in downtown Albany was due to the protest, and that demonstrators were at fault.

We encourage readers to look critically and with skepticism at tweets and Facebook comments and posts. Do you really think that if a group wanted to cause chaos in a small town they would publicly announce it ahead of time?

•RASPBERRIES to President Donald Trump’s chilling photo op on Monday.

Trump, who has become a regular in this column for all the wrong reasons, declared outside the White House that he was the ally of peaceful protesters.

At the same time, rubber bullets, gas irritants and batons were being applied to break up a nonviolent demonstration nearby.