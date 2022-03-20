Editorial: Roses and raspberries (March 20)

ROSE (roz) n. One of the most beautiful of all flowers, a symbol of fragrance and loveliness. Often given as a sign of appreciation.

RASPBERRY (raz’ber’e) n. A sharp, scornful comment, criticism or rebuke; a derisive, splatting noise, often called the Bronx cheer.

•ROSES to high school state championship teams this winter sports season.

The list of mid-valley champs includes Crescent Valley’s boys swimming, wrestling and girls basketball teams, Philomath’s girls basketball squad, Sweet Home’s girls swimming team, and Lebanon’s cheerleading squad.

We’ve said this before and we’ll say it again: Youth sports, even at the prep level, is about teaching life lessons such as the value of hard work, the importance of being a team player and more. Sports and many other extracurricular activities are a method of giving children and teens the tools to succeed in the real world, and that’s true even with losing teams.

Nevertheless, winning a state title is an amazing accomplishment and something that few athletes can claim. We can only imagine how that feels.

And we shift, in the parlance of ABC’s Wide World of Sports, from the thrill of victory to the agony of defeat …

•RASPBERRIES to the worst season ever for the Oregon State University men’s basketball program, and perhaps one of the worst seasons ever for any Beaver team.

Injuries, illness and plain bad luck contributed to this 3-28 disaster, but the campaign also was marked by poor defense, an undeniable lack of chemistry and squabbling on the bench.

The Cinderella run to the Elite Eight in 2021 somehow made things feel even worse. Our glass slipper shattered oh so quickly.

Some Beavers fans are calling for coach Wayne Tinkle to be fired, but that’s unlikely to happen. Last April, he signed a lucrative contract extension that runs through the 2026-27 season.

Plus, Tinkle is arguably the best Beavers men’s basketball coach in decades. OSU had experienced two winning seasons in the 24 years prior to him taking the helm. Under Tinkle, the Beavers have five winning seasons and two March Madness appearances.

This season was breathtakingly bad, and some fans worry players will leave the program and next year will end with a similar record. But the transfer portal also means there’s the possibility of a quick turnaround, and there’s no doubt playing time is up for grabs. We’re a bit shell shocked, but we’re still Beaver Believers.

•ROSES to Oregon Occupational Safety and Health for doing its duty as a watchdog agency and showing some teeth against the Alsea School District.

The government agency fined the district $43,000 for making masks optional indoors and willfully disregarding safety guidelines during a global pandemic. Former Alsea schools superintendent Marc Thielman resigned the same day as the Oregon OSHA determination.

It’s nice to know that there are still hefty consequences for breaking the rules meant to protect the public.

Oregon OSHA’s investigation into the Alsea School District was triggered by employee complaints, which poured in after educators learned that the school board voted in mid-January to declare local control and ignore a statewide mask mandate enacted by the Oregon Health Authority.

Those complaints from workers shouldn’t be surprising. The school board’s stance to become a rogue district created massive turmoil and gave teachers a black eye. If they apply for another job in the future, in any interview, they’ll have to address their tenure at Alsea. That’s what happens when politics takes precedence over classroom learning.

•ROSEBERRIES to Walmart’s 30th anniversary in Lebanon.

Lebanon was the location of one of the first Walmarts in Oregon, but as reporter Alex Powers detailed, the big box store’s presence in the City That Friendliness Built has been a bit of a double-edged sword.

Walmart brought plenty of jobs — currently 280 full- and part-time gigs — and inexpensive products including groceries to town.

But locals also believe that Walmart changed the landscape of Lebanon by leading to the closure of beloved mom and pop stores that couldn’t compete with the prices at the retail giant.