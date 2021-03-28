Editorial: Roses and raspberries (March 28)

Inconceivably, during the Wednesday meeting, Rani Borkar, chairwoman of the OSU Board of Trustees, defended the search process for Alexander, saying that it was “very good.” Do you still think, after all that has transpired, that OSU selected the best candidate for the job?

The reasoning given for the confidentiality of the process is that some highly qualified candidates might not apply if their names were made public. But top administrators at institutions of higher learning move from job to job fairly frequently. It should come as no surprise that an ambitious administrator might be interested in a premier presidential job elsewhere.

And, yes, the presidency of OSU is a prime gig.

We have said this before, but putting government business out in the open can expose flaws for all to see. What’s uglier is when the public becomes distrustful of institutions that operate in secret. With OSU, that’s already occurred to a certain degree.

We also should note that the previous time OSU hired a president, the search was open and resulted in the three finalists visiting the campus and engaging in public forums. The university’s selection back then did a pretty good job. Ed Ray led OSU for 17 years.