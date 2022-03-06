Editorial: Roses and raspberries (March 6)

ROSE (roz) n. One of the most beautiful of all flowers, a symbol of fragrance and loveliness. Often given as a sign of appreciation.

RASPBERRY (raz’ber’e) n. A sharp, scornful comment, criticism or rebuke; a derisive, splatting noise, often called the Bronx cheer.

•ROSES to the return of the Corvallis Half Marathon, and to the new C3 GameCon, which was held in Corvallis last month. Both of these events may be signs that life is returning to somewhat normal.

The Corvallis Half Marathon is scheduled to for April 9 after not being held in 2020 due to the pandemic and taking place as in a modified form in 2021.

This is the premier running contest in the mid-Willamette Valley, and there also will be 5K and 1K races. The main 13.1 mile course showcases the scenery of Corvallis, running from Oregon State University, through Bald Hill Park, and past fields and neighborhoods before returning to campus.

The C3 GameCon — Corvallis’ first gaming convention — featured plenty of cosplay, anime swag, Pokemon cards and more. Clearly, a local appetite had built up for this sort of geeky fun during the pandemic, and more than 400 people paid admission to the two-day event.

This could be the start of something great, and it makes you wonder what other kind of new community gatherings will pop up this spring, summer and fall.

With much of the populace vaccinated and boosted and COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations on the wane, we’re also looking forward to the return in full of many annual events that residents circle on the calendar and love to attend every year. The Corvallis Half Marathon certainly fits that bill.

We’re crossing our fingers and hoping that for the first time since 2019, spring and summer will be filled with traditional graduations, parades and other festivals.

•ROSES to new Linn County Circuit Court Judge Keith Stein.

For years, Stein was one of the most talented prosecutors with the Linn County District Attorney’s Office. His secret weapon as a lawyer was a knack for connecting with people — including jurors in high-profile trials.

It will be interesting to see how that skill translates to the bench. But we’re confident that Stein will serve the public well in his new role at the Linn County Courthouse.

•ROSES to new murals in Albany and Corvallis.

Public art is great for our communities and gives often gives residents something to be proud of and visitors something to remember.

The Corvallis mural, by mid-valley artists Cora Freyer, Angel Black and Eileen Hinckle, is more of a politically-minded conversation starter about reproductive rights.

The trio was angry about the restrictions placed on women’s bodies and wanted to show their support for the right to choose.

The painting sits in an alleyway off Southwest Western Boulevard, between Third and Fourth streets. Whether you agree with its message or not, part of the function of art is to spur discussion.

We’re particularly pleased with the mural in Albany, in part because Hub City doesn’t have as strong of a tradition of public art as Corvallis.

But the large scale Albany painting also fits in perfectly in this red, white and blue town, which proudly honors veterans and those serving in the military.

Artist Mario De Leon painted a bald eagle, an American flag and Marcelino Serna — the first Mexican-American soldier to receive the Distinguished Service Cross and one of the most decorated Texans of World War I.

De Leon told reporter Tim Gruver that Serna represents that courage and hard work immigrants bring to American history.

“He came over here looking for the American dream. A lot of people just want to be part of our culture,” said De Leon, who is from the Portland-metro area.

The mural, which sits off Southeast Jackson Street, was commissioned by a local business owner who wanted something patriotic. De Leon delivered in magnificent fashion for a town that is seeing its Hispanic and Latino population steadily grow.

