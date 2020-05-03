Editorial: Roses and Raspberries (May 3)

We’re guessing that Costco won’t see a big dip in business due to its new mask rule. In fact, this might just be a competitive advantage and encourage people to shop at Costco if they’ve been avoiding the retailer during the pandemic.

The coronavirus may well wane this summer, as sunlight tends to be an amazing disinfectant. But there’s also a chance that it returns in force with the colder weather later in the year. And if that occurs, expect mask requirements in many more places next fall and winter.

Unless we develop a vaccine soon, Costco might simply be ahead of the curve with its mask requirement.

And other businesses should consider following Costco's lead, because masks, as it turns out, may be good for business right now.

