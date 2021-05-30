Editorial: Roses and raspberries (May 30)

ROSES to some outstanding mid-valley young people. Like the residents of mythical Lake Woebegone, we like to think that around here all our children are above average (and who’s to say we’re wrong?). In any case, some recent stories in our newspapers have highlighted several area youths who are actively making the world a better place. Consider Suraj Kulkarni, a Corvallis High School senior who recently won a Prudential Spirit of Community Award — one of 10 presented nationally — for his extensive volunteer work. Bullied in his early days in school, he started a geography club to spread cultural awareness. More recently, he launched a nonprofit to help minority students deal with stereotypes, called Only Being You, that now has a presence in 60 countries. He also organized an Awareness and Acceptance Week in Corvallis and put together a Teen Team to help make and deliver face masks in the early days of the pandemic. His principal wonders when he finds time to sleep. Then there’s Abby Jernejcic, who’s graduating from Sweet Home High. She was just named state Youth of the Year by the Boys & Girls Clubs of Oregon after winning the local competition at the Boys & Girls Clubs of the Greater Santiam. The award honors her service to her home club, where she works as a youth development professional. She plans to study early childhood education in college and become a teacher, and she credits her experience with helping younger kids at the Sweet Home Boys & Girls Club with putting her on that path. “It taught me how to be helpful, it taught me confidence, it let me grow out of my shell.” And how about Kevin Dai, a senior at Crescent Valley High in Corvallis? He was president of his freshman class, captain of the tennis team and president of his National Honor Society chapter, all while donating 250 hours of volunteer time to local nonprofits such as Stine Soup. Now he’s been named a finalist for the U.S. Presidential Scholars Award. These are just three examples, but there are countless more great kids all over the mid-valley. The future of our region is in good hands.