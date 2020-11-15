Editorial: Roses and raspberries (Nov. 15)

The global pandemic and protests regarding racial injustice certainly have complicated matters, and the university is trying to take some innovative steps, such as increasing crisis management resources for incidents where an armed officer might not be necessary. But these delays put OSU in a precarious position.

OSU has less than two months until its deadline to establish its own police force, and it has no chief for the department. The Oregon State Police has already extended its agreement to patrol the campus once, as troopers initially were scheduled to leave in July. And the agency did so despite the fact that it had been slammed by then-university President Ed Ray, students and the community in the wake of the troubling arrest of a Black bicyclist. Will OSP be willing to grant another extension to OSU?

•ROSES to OSU’s enrollment, which soared past 33,000 despite the novel coronavirus pandemic. The increase of about 600 students represented a climb of nearly 2%. Much of that growth was fueled by the Ecampus program, which gained roughly 1,800 students for a jump of 18.4%.