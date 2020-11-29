Editorial: Roses and raspberries (Nov. 29)

ROSE (roz) n. One of the most beautiful of all flowers, a symbol of fragrance and loveliness. Often given as a sign of appreciation.

RASPBERRY (raz’ber’e) n. A sharp, scornful comment, criticism or rebuke; a derisive, splatting noise, often called the Bronx cheer.

We hereby deliver:

•ROSES to the Period Project and Lena Spencer, an Albany mom who has collected boxes and boxes of tampons and pads, all of which are given away free to students at Greater Albany Public Schools. For some girls, this has made the difference between being able to attend class or having to stay home.

The origin of the Period Project is humble. Spencer was out celebrating a teenager’s birthday with a group of girls, and the conversation turned to working and being able to afford basic necessities. She heard stories from girls about how they couldn’t obtain period products, so she decided to do something about it.

And she’s still helping out during the pandemic, making sure local teens don’t go without these necessities. During registration, girls were given the chance to choose from products, and each semester when students pick up their books, they’re given the same opportunity.