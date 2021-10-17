Editorial: Roses and raspberries (Oct. 17)

•RASPBERRIES to the city of Corvallis essentially rubber-stamping cost-of-living increases for its legal firm and municipal judge. We don’t doubt that Judge Larry J. Blake Jr. and the firm of Coulombe & Brewer, led by Jim Brewer, have done a good job. (In fact, we can recall an instance or two where the City Council should have heeded the legal firm’s advice.)

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Albany Democrat-Herald.

Still, there was scant discussion about these raises for important positions. Residents are constantly being asked to pay more for services. Don’t they deserve more of a critical eye on their resources?

•ROSES to efforts to increase alternative energy and alternative transportation.

A new electric car charging station was installed in downtown Albany recently thanks to a grant from Pacific Power. According to a city official, anecdotal evidence suggested that residents want a charging station, and downtown Albany seems like a good place for that small piece of infrastructure. Let’s hope it attracts a few more people to our outstanding shops and restaurants.