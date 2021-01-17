Editorial: Roses and raspberries

• ROSES to George Poinar Jr., the Oregon State University entomologist whose work in extracting DNA from ancient insects fossilized in amber provided inspiration for Michael Crichton’s blockbuster book and movie “Jurassic Park.” As we reported in our Jan. 11 editions, Poinar’s latest discovery is a previously unknown genus and species of flower that bloomed approximately 100 million years ago. Poinar and his collaborators at OSU and the U.S. Department of Agriculture named the new flower Valviloculus pleristaminis. Valva is the Latin term for the leaf on a folding door, loculus means compartment, plerus refers to many, and staminis reflects the flower’s dozens of male sex organs. The tiny, intricately beautiful blossom Poinar and colleagues used as their type specimen became encased in amber on the ancient supercontinent of Gondwana and later rafted on a continental plate some 4,000 miles across the ocean from Australia to Southeast Asia, where it was ultimately collected.

• RASPBERRIES to the latest government foul-up involving COVID-19 vaccines. After prioritizing frontline health care workers, first responders and nursing home staff and residents for the first round of shots, Oregon officials were poised to expand the rollout to teachers, child care workers and anyone 65 or older by the end of next week. But they were forced to backtrack Friday after learning that shipments of reserve vaccine supplies promised to the states by the federal government would not be coming after all. Gov. Kate Brown, who previously had announced plans to use the additional doses to begin vaccinating K-12 educators so schools could reopen, called the about-face by U.S. Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar “deception on a national scale.” While the reversal impacts every state, it was especially hurtful to Oregon, where the vaccine rollout has been slow to get started. We get frequent phone calls and emails from readers wanting to know when they can sign up for their shots, and we share their frustration.