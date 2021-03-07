Editorial: Roses and raspberries

• ROSES to Alex Paul, who filed his last story for the Albany Democrat-Herald on Thursday and planned to take three whole days off before reporting to his new position as the communications officer for Linn County on Monday. Alex’s byline has been a fixture in the DH since 2005, and you knew when you saw it that you were going to get the whole story. But his ties to community journalism in the mid-valley go even deeper than that: After getting his start in the business in his native Iowa (his first newspaper gig was with the Daily Iowegian in Centerville in 1971, when he was still in high school), Alex moved to Oregon in 1985 and purchased the Sweet Home New Era, which he ran with his wife, Debbie, for the next two decades. Somewhere along the way, Alex served short stints as a reporter at the Corvallis Gazette-Times and as editor and publisher of the Omak Chronicle in Washington. He covered an amazing variety of stories over the years, but no matter what he was writing about, it always seemed to boil down to one thing: people. Alex has a natural ability to connect with folks from all walks of life, and the human element shines through in every story he ever wrote. We’re going to miss his steady presence in our newsroom, but we wish him well in his new gig.