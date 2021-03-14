Editorial: Roses and raspberries

• ROSES to the return of high school sports. It’s been a year since COVID-19 forced schools to shut down in the mid-valley, and for the most part they’re only now starting to reopen for in-person instruction. One of the pandemic’s many casualties over the past year was the cancellation of prep sports seasons. But now, as we finally start to get a handle on COVID-19, the Oregon School Activities Association and local school districts are doing their best to safely resume athletic competition. That’s created an unusual situation with the fall sports of football, soccer, cross-country and volleyball being played in the spring. Spring sports will get their turn next, followed by winter sports as schools try to cram a whole year’s worth of athletic competition into a few short months. But it was hard not to get excited on March 5, when the Friday night lights came back on and mid-valley high schools launched an abbreviated five-week football schedule. Some will argue that the contests are meaningless — with no playoffs this season, there’s really not much point in keeping track of win-loss records or conference standings. But the important thing here is that, after a year of lost opportunities and forced isolation, these young athletes once again have the opportunity to play the sports they love. That should make us all feel good.