Editorial: Roses and Raspberries

That money found its way to every corner of the institution, helping to fund 30 major construction projects on the main campus in Corvallis and satellite locations in Bend and Newport. Campaign for OSU donors also ponied up $300 million worth of scholarships and fellowships and endowed 103 faculty positions.

Like all large undertakings, the Campaign for OSU benefitted from the contributions of numerous individuals, but Goodwin was the one orchestrating the highly successful capital drive. On his watch, the OSU Foundation saw its annual fundraising totals grow from $30 million to $100 million and its assets swell from $430 million to $850 million, including an endowment valued at more than $600 million.

Goodwin was honored at Friday’s OSU Board of Trustees meeting with a resolution of appreciation from the board and a well-deserved round of applause from the audience.

• ROSEBERRIES to the Oregon Department of Transportation, which is finally delivering on its promise to upgrade the warning lights at pedestrian crossings on South Third Street in Corvallis. The improvements came too late, however, to make a difference to the family of Rhiana Daniel, the 11-year-old girl who died crossing the busy thoroughfare earlier this month.