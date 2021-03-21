Editorial: Roses and raspberries

ROSE (roz) n. One of the most beautiful of all flowers, a symbol of fragrance and loveliness. Often given as a sign of appreciation.
RASPBERRY (raz’ber’e) n. A sharp, scornful comment, criticism or rebuke; a derisive, splatting noise, often called the Bronx cheer.
We hereby deliver:
• ROSES to the Oregon and Oregon State men’s and women’s basketball teams. After the burgeoning COVID-19 pandemic forced the cancellation of the 2020 NCAA tournaments, hoops fans everywhere rejoiced when March Madness returned this year (albeit with limited spectators in the stands and stringent safety restrictions in place). But no one was prouder or more excited than fans in the Beaver State, where all four major college programs made it to the Big Dance at the same time. No matter how long or short their tournament runs turn out to be, this will be a year to remember for fans of college basketball in Oregon.
• ROSES to Jefri Van Arsdall, who was sworn in as Benton County’s interim sheriff on Monday to fill out the unexpired term of Scott Jackson, who retired Feb. 1. Van Arsdall, who will be eligible to run for election when the position goes on the ballot again next year, comes to the job from Baker County, where he served as undersheriff. But he also has deep roots in the local law enforcement community, having worked for the Corvallis Police Department from 1997 to 2015, rising to the rank of patrol lieutenant. We wish him well in his new position.
• ROSES to Dr. Mary Harada, who recently retired from full-time practice after more than three decades in Albany, primarily working for Samaritan Health Services. Harada is widely known in the community for her work with breast cancer patients, many of whom are effusive in their praise for her empathy and compassion. Small wonder: Harada is a breast cancer survivor herself. As she told our reporter Troy Shinn for a profile in Wednesday’s newspaper, “Having breast cancer myself gave me another additional insight into how my patients were thinking and feeling.” At 63, Harada is not ready to stop working entirely. Even in retirement, she plans to continue assisting with orthopedic surgeries a couple of days a week at Samaritan Albany General Hospital. We know her patients will be glad to hear it.
• ROSEBERRIES to new weight restrictions for vehicles crossing the Van Buren Bridge in Corvallis. The Oregon Department of Transportation’s lower 12-ton weight limit, prompted by new federal guidelines, is set to go into effect as early as Tuesday. That will make the span off-limits not only to heavily loaded tractor-trailer rigs but also school buses, fire engines and garbage trucks trying to cross the Willamette River and access Highway 34 eastbound. ODOT says those vehicles will need to detour via Highway 20 and cross the river in Albany, and the agency may contemplate enforcement action if they choose to use the much closer Highway 20/34 bypass instead. There’s no doubt that this will reduce wear and tear on the century-old span, which ODOT already considers functionally obsolete and seismically unsafe, but it will create some real headaches for drivers of heavy vehicles. On the other hand, construction is scheduled to begin next year on a $72 million replacement bridge that will double the current single motor vehicle lane to two while also providing for bicycle and pedestrian travel. It’s a shame that no practical way has been found to preserve the historic bridge, but a modern two-lane span will come as a welcome relief for the commuters, freight haulers and other motorists who rely on the Van Buren Bridge to get where they need to go safely and efficiently.