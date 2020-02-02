Editorial: Roses and Raspberries

ROSE (roz) n. One of the most beautiful of all flowers, a symbol of fragrance and loveliness. Often given as a sign of appreciation.

RASPBERRY (raz’ber’e) n. A sharp, scornful comment, criticism or rebuke; a derisive, splatting noise, often called the Bronx cheer.

We hereby deliver:

• ROSES to Angelita Sanchez and other members of Timber Unity for making their voices heard.

Sanchez is the owner of Angel’s Rock ’n’ Roll Construction Inc., a small Sweet Home business with a fleet of three used dump trucks. She’s also the secretary of Timber Unity, the grassroots organization of farmers, truckers and loggers that sprang up last year in response to House Bill 2020, a measure that aimed to roll back the state’s greenhouse gas levels by requiring businesses that emit significant amounts of carbon dioxide to purchase carbon allowances.

That didn’t sit well with Sanchez, who feared the new requirements might force her out of business. Although she says she’s “never been the least bit political,” she got involved in the fledgling Timber Unity movement and has emerged as the organization’s most visible spokesperson.