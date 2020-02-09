Editorial: Roses and Raspberries

With Osborn in a standing position, King got behind her in what he described as “kind of like a quarterback and center stance” as she delivered the family’s newest member. The dispatcher instructed King to wipe the baby’s face and vigorously rub his back and chest, then guided him on how to unwrap the umbilical cord from around the baby’s neck so he could breathe freely.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-576-4664 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

When the EMTs arrived with Cowart close behind them, they were greeted with a 10 pound, 8 ounce baby boy. Mother and child reportedly are doing fine, and Dad appears to have recovered from the experience as well.

• RASPBERRIES to the appalling lapses in safety procedures that contributed to the death of Pete Neuman, a veteran road maintenance worker with the Benton County Public Works Department who died Aug. 9 while working on a road-building project south of Corvallis.