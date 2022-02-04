Editorial: School-based health center would help Lebanon

Lebanon Community Schools should continue to pursue a school-based health center for Lebanon High School, no matter the criticism, because the benefits far outweigh the drawbacks.

A school-based health center will be a massive advantage for the greater community because it removes barriers for accessing medical services.

The clinic would provide students preventative care and mental health counseling, catching many problems before they become more serious. This would literally save lives in the long run.

While the high school would host the nonprofit health center, the district wouldn’t pay for it. Lebanon schools would work with partners including Samaritan Health Services and Linn County Mental Health.

Corvallis School District Superintendent Ryan Noss is a supporter of school-based health centers and uniquely positioned to speak on the issue, partly because Lincoln Elementary School in Corvallis has such a clinic.

Noss also grew up in Lebanon, graduated from Lebanon Union High School, and was a teacher and school administrator in Lebanon.

“Having access to services in schools is important in my experience,” Noss said, and results in students using those services more frequently.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Albany Democrat-Herald.

“I think they’re positive for the physical well-being of youth and allows them to be successful in school,” Noss added.

After all, if a student is dealing with medical or mental health issues, focusing on coursework becomes difficult. Even a minor, nagging issue can be a major distraction.

The Corvallis School District only has one school-based health center, but it also has workers called “health navigators” at Lincoln, Garfield Elementary School and Linus Pauling Middle School. Their job is to help students and families get the health care they need. All of these employees are bilingual, and the health navigators are an intentional investment to engage with the historically overlooked Latino community.

While Lebanon is undoubtedly on the upswing, it still remains a community full of residents who are struggling financially, and therefore, a huge swath of its population is underserved regarding health care. According to the latest figures from the Oregon Department of Education, the district’s poverty rate stands at 81%. Lebanon also has more than 135 homeless students, according to Superintendent Bo Yates.

Families navigating poverty have problems accessing medical care for various reasons. Both parents often are working, leaving teens to watch over younger children after school. Then there are transportation issues.

With a school-based health care center, children simply don’t miss doctor’s and therapist’s appointments, Noss said.

Critics’ main focus regarding school-based health centers apparently is that teens could get access to reproductive health services or vaccines at school without parental consent or knowledge. But that’s state law. Children 15 and older can control their own medical care, and the rules are in place for legitimate reasons.

Still, some conservatives are determined to stop the proposed health center at Lebanon High School. The Lebanon School Board and administrators were shouted down by audience members and officials stopped the Jan. 13 board meeting before a presentation on the matter could be heard.

Members of the public were full of fury and misinformation. In response, the district had to stress that it won’t refer students for abortions or provide sex hormone treatments.

Rather than discuss the issue at its next board meeting, Lebanon Community Schools is taking a different strategy. From 6 to 7:30 p.m., Tuesday, Feb. 8, doctors and educators will hold a forum to explain how a school-based health clinic could help youth. To join the forum, go to bit.ly/LCSDSBHCforum.

On a side note, the school board and district employees are being attacked as dangerous liberals on social media, but some of those whose reputations are being sullied are conservatives themselves. This is Lebanon, right? The school colors are blue and red, but this is a red town.

Stopping a school-based health center won’t put some protective bubble around Lebanon and turn it into “Pleasantville” or an idyllic version of the town that never really existed in the first place. What will occur is more undiagnosed health issues and teen pregnancies.

School-based health centers are just one tool to improve the community, and Lebanon should continue to look at multiple avenues to engage families and improve health care. But a school health clinic would be another step forward for Lebanon, and just another good thing going for this town on the rise.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0