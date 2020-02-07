Editorial: Shoddy equipment, a questionable deal and a Benton County worker's death

Why are we so filled with confidence — or perhaps dread — as we look into the crystal ball? The facts of the case, as outlined by Oregon OSHA and an investigation by the Benton County Sheriff’s Office, are abysmal.

The mechanical problems with the skidder were numerous, according to the BCSO report.

The skidder could be difficult to put in gear, and the brakes would sometimes stick. The engine died frequently, and when that happened the footbrake would stop working. If the machine was on a slope when the engine died, it would roll downhill and the operator would have to shift into neutral and restart the engine to get power back to the brakes, county workers told BCSO investigators.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-576-4664 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Some employees developed a strategy of making sure they were uphill of brush piles or log decks before attempting to turn the skidder around, so there would be something to stop them if the engine died and the machine went into free roll, the BCSO report states.

In addition, the skidder’s fuel gauge didn’t work, there was a hydraulic leak, and the rear tires were completely bald.