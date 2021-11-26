Editorial: Shop local this holiday season

We’re entering the most wonderful time of the year — despite store displays popping up before Halloween, we’re sticking to our guns that the holiday season starts right after Thanksgiving dinner, so that’s when you can break out the Christmas records and festive cookies.

This year, due to concerns with the supply chain, many of you have already done a large chunk of your holiday shopping, made a list and checked it twice. And if that’s the case, congratulations. Just don’t wait until Christmas Eve (or even early Christmas morning) to wrap your packages and stocking stuffers like last year.

If you still have some shopping to do, though, we urge you to buy gifts locally, not online.

Local dollars spent in the community tend to stay in the community, and this includes the bigger chain stores which can employ dozens of residents and even more in Albany, Corvallis and elsewhere. Our area doesn’t benefit in the same way if you’re making all your purchases from retailers on the web.

Small businesses are the backbone of the United States’ economy, though, so we’d especially encourage you to check out locally-owned shops, boutiques, restaurants and craft beverage producers in the days after Thanksgiving. There are numerous reasons why shopping locally is a good idea for the mid-Willamette Valley.

First off and most obvious at many locations is the excellent customer service, which ensures that residents keep coming back. Then there’s the fact that items purchased at local retailers (or obtained via gift cards) are rarer than items procured at big box stores.

Entrepreneurs who own these small businesses also tend to give back more to nonprofits and philanthropies than large companies. While this might not be noticeable while shopping, it’s quite easy to see if you look at the jerseys of youth sports teams.

But there’s another unexpected benefit for shopping locally during the novel coronavirus pandemic. Small businesses can pivot easier than corporations, so supply chain woes might not be as noticeable, said Jennifer Moreland, executive director of the Downtown Corvallis Association. After all, if a small shop owner is having problems getting a product, they don’t need to jump through a ton of hoops to solve the issue and fill the shelves. They’ll simply pick up the phone, call another producer and move forward, Moreland said.

Of course, things can be more complicated than that, but the general idea that small businesses are nimble remains true.

Thankfully, we’ve had a few more small shops, stores, restaurants and cafes open lately. In the last few months in Albany alone, we’ve written about a new skateboard shop, a new record store, two new coffee shops downtown and a Scottish bar.

This weekend, by the way, is a great time to go shopping at small businesses in the mid-Willamette Valley.

For the second straight year, Corvallis is doing Shop Small November, which runs through the end of the month. Residents who spend at least $10 at participating businesses can get stamps for their event passports, and those who get at least seven stamps can be entered into a drawing for a downtown gift basket.

In Albany stores and restaurants will offer special deals, discounts and be decked out for Shop Small Saturday.

While Lebanon doesn’t have a formal shop small event, stores will be offering sales for the holidays.

For many local stores, the holidays are basically make-or-break, and the key to a successful year.

And for residents, it just makes sense to prioritize local enterprises, because you’re providing a boost to the local economy and helping keep your neighbors employed.

This holiday season, give your hard-earned dollars to local businesses, because they give back more to Linn and Benton counties.

