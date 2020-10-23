Editorial: Thank a candidate

We’ve said it before and we’ll say it again, probably right around the next big election: Thank a local candidate for stepping up.

Running for office is never an easy task and sometimes people take a bit of criticism. This year’s no exception, even though campaign season has moved mostly online as door-to-door canvassing isn’t an option.

So we encourage you to be mindful of the importance of candidates and give them a kind word or two.

Candidates are the lifeblood of our democracy, and this is especially the case for those vying for small town mayoral and city council spots. These positions typically offer little to no pay and require plenty of toil. Those that fill them are essentially unpaid volunteers who keep our system of government functioning.

While it’s true that some local politicians earn a stipend, that’s a pittance compared to the countless hours of hard work they do. Have you ever flipped through a 100-page council packet? How about a 200- or 300-page version? As journalists, we’re all too familiar with slogging through such paperwork. It’s not exactly page-turning leisure reading, but your local elected officials get the privilege of consuming copious amounts of caffeine and familiarizing themselves with the issues.