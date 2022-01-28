Editorial:The Alsea superintendent's awful lesson

Oregon gubernatorial hopeful and Alsea School District Superintendent Marc Thielman is a master at political theater and self-promotion, but his latest stunt puts Coast Range residents at risk — and may end up harming the schools’ finances.

For those who missed the news, the Alsea School Board, under Thielman’s direction, determined that the district would no longer enforce state pandemic rules regarding masks in classrooms in any school settings except when riding buses.

The decision took effect Monday, but Alsea schools weren’t particularly strict beforehand.

In a less than shocking coincidence, the district shut down this week due to novel coronavirus cases and quarantines.

The Oregon Department of Education is withholding about $275,000 in federal funds from the district until it comes back into compliance with all state laws and regulations. That’s a huge chunk of change, even if Alsea has seen its enrollment surge in recent years due to a focus on in-person instruction during the pandemic.

That withheld funding likely amounts to only a warning shot, though.

Thielman could lose his administrator’s license. The Oregon Occupational Safety and Health Division also could levy significant fines.

Oregon OSHA already has fined the district a measly $420 for violating mask rules as a result of an inspection conducted late last year. The maximum penalty for a willful violation, such as what is occurring now, is nearly $136,000.

Thielman and individual board members also probably have opened themselves up to liability in civil court. It’s one thing to dance around state law a bit, and another to openly challenge health and safety rules during a global pandemic.

And there’s dissension in the ranks at Alsea School, as some employees disagree with district’s new mask policy.

“This disregard for the law is also a disregard for the health (both physical and mental) and safety of the entire Alsea community as well as a disregard of your duty to protect the staff and students,” states a letter from the Alsea Education Association, the local teachers union. The letter added that the new policy to ignore the state’s mask rule was an affront to teachers’ professionalism.

Thielman claims to have data saying that masks don’t impact transmission of the novel coronavirus. But numerous scientific studies point to mask wearing as a proven method of reducing the spread of the disease.

Thielman believes not only that vaccines don’t work, but they are harmful, despite numerous scientific studies that testify to the efficacy of inoculation. The superintendent also confided that his own doctor dropped him as a patient because of his refusal to get vaccinated.

Let’s be clear here, there are risks associated with the vaccines, but they are miniscule compared to coming down with COVID-19, which has a death toll of 870,000 and growing in the United States. And that doesn’t even take into account the problems of long haul symptoms associated with the illness.

Given his belief in COVID-19 conspiracy theories, it shouldn’t surprise that Thielman also is an election denier who doesn’t think Joe Biden’s presidential win was legitimate, despite mountains of evidence that no election fraud occurred.

It seems as if Thielman’s stance on masks is a method of jockeying for position in a crowded Republican primary field for the Oregon’s governor’s race. But while his latest battle with the state raises his profile and certainly will thrill a segment of GOP voters and Alsea residents, it also could backfire.

On social media, critics are sharing articles about financial problems at districts Thielman previously led, and an embarrassing video of him at a school assembly years ago has resurfaced. But those pale in comparison to his latest lack of judgment.

Educators are role models. They’re supposed to be responsible and inspiring examples for our children.

Thielman is teaching students that they can pick and choose which rules to follow. If they don’t like the rules, simply break them.

Oregon has had some of the strictest rules in the nation regarding masks and social distancing. And, correspondingly, Oregon also has one of the lowest death rates in the nation during the pandemic.

We don’t particularly like wearing masks either, but the rules are in place for a reason.