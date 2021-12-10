Editorial: The bliss of list-making

As we close out another peculiar year, it’s apparent the ongoing global pandemic has made people more reflective. That’s occasionally manifested itself in surprisingly different ways, though.

Some mid-Willamette Valley residents, forced to pare down their social circles during the early stages of the COVID-19 era, have continued to simplify their entire lives in Marie Kondo-esque fashion, removing metaphorical clutter and waste. They’ve focused on what’s important, such as interactions with family and a few close friends. And this is true even if they aren’t at extreme risk from the novel coronavirus.

Other locals have pivoted in an opposite direction, amplifying their activities and living life while they can, seeking out new experiences, because there are no guarantees for tomorrow.

And both of these responses are perfectly understandable, except when taken to extremes. If you become a complete hermit or heathen, we may mock you vigorously.

So for you, dear readers, we propose a sort of middle ground as we prepare to head into 2022.

Make next year awesome by creating a focused to-do list that’s filled with the things you love.

Forget making a single New Year’s resolution that’s unpleasant and often some unreachable, lofty aspiration.

That nonsense usually leads to frustration. Sure, stop smoking, as that’s unhealthy and expensive. Want to drop some weight? Do it gradually. But understand these are difficult lifestyle changes that usually come with setbacks. As we’ve collected more than our share of gray hairs, we’ve realized that forceful resolutions often are recipes for self-loathing.

Instead, start making a list of what you’re excited for in 2022. What would make next year fulfilling? Whatever you’re into, focus on that and make it a point to do more, vary your experiences or learn new techniques and such. Simplify and amplify at the same time.

A hiker, for example, could set a goal of going on 52 different trails, one for each week of the year. This is far easier than it sounds here in the mid-Willamette Valley, where we’re blessed with a plethora of wonderful paths, and within easy striking distance to the Cascades and the Oregon Coast.

We could go on and on about outdoors hobbies, but whether you’re a skier, kayaker, bicyclist or into peak bagging and summit tagging, you should set goals.

And the same goes with other activities, including sipping craft beverages, literature, the cinema, painting, travel and gardening.

Do you love music? Go to Happy Trails or Rainbow Records and buy a new record every month. And no, we don’t mean replacing the scuffed CD that skips on the track you’ve played literally 1,000 times. Search out new tunes. Better yet, go see 12 live shows — and yes, that polka group at Oktoberfest absolutely counts.

Into cooking? Try 12 new recipes in 2022, including some international cuisine that’s not in your wheelhouse. Perfect a new cocktail with local ingredients and spirits from a distillery in Linn or Benton counties.

As a bonus, when you fill out your to-do list with checkmarks and dates, it becomes this sort of diary or log that you or your loved ones can look back on years later as a cherished memento. If you want to make things more sophisticated, include notes or even a simple star next to that trail or recipe that you particularly enjoyed.

You may fall short of these goals on your to-do list, of course, but that might not count as failure. After all, if you only go to eight wineries that you’ve never visited, just short of your objective of 10, that isn’t awful. That’s going to be rather tasty. If you have a goal of jogging 1,000 miles in 2022 and hit 803, well, that’s still an accomplishment. Trust us, you’re going to be a gazelle the next year, effortlessly covering ground.

Again, if you set targets and come remotely close to the mark, that’s probably going to feel great.

For many of us, goal-setting is a habit from youth or perhaps early adulthood that ends up tied to milestones or mundane tasks. But to-do lists still can provide powerful motivation. Have fun and use that inspiration to make your 2022 amazing.