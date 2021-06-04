Editorial: The good, the bad and the ugly in Salem

HB 3291 would make a small but significant change to Oregon’s vote-by-mail election system. Currently, voters who wait until the last minute to return their ballots have to hand-deliver them to the local elections office or place them in an official drop box for collection when the polls close at 8 p.m. on Election Day – ballots that arrive by post after that time are not counted. If HB 3291 passes, ballots could be mailed in as late as Election Day itself – the date on the postmark would be enough to make the ballot count.

While that would be an added convenience for voters, we foresee a potential problem with this legislation: Letters can take a while to get delivered. This bill allows up to seven days after the election ends for properly postmarked ballots to be received. In close races, that would add up to a week of uncertainty before the outcome of the election is known. In hyperpartisan times such as these, that could put an added strain on our democracy that we don’t need. Oregon’s time-tested vote-by-mail system is already among the most convenient and reliable in the country. While the extra convenience for voters would be nice, the delay in determining the outcome of the election just isn’t worth it. We hope this bill dies a quiet and dignified death in committee (although there is one provision we like: HB 3291 would allow county clerks to open and begin counting ballots as soon as they are received, rather than having to wait until the polls close on Election Day).