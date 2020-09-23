Editorial: The Supreme Court's odd couple should serve as inspiration

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Try to forget, at least for a moment, the heated debate regarding the U.S. Supreme Court and whether President Donald Trump or the duly elected president of the United States of America from the November General Election — which could very well be Trump again — should appoint a successor to Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

We realize this is hard to ignore, especially if you’re on social media. Facebook, Twitter and other platforms are filled to the brim with facts, misinformation and opinions about Ginsburg and filling her former seat.

Is this a good idea or a bad idea? Apparently, you can only answer in hyperbole. Online commenters, depending on their political persuasion, believe that Ginsburg is either the patron saint of jurisprudence or not a very nice person. Republicans looking for a new conservative justice, despite what they may have said four years ago, are either patriots or not very nice people, depending on your background and so forth.

(Also, this might be a good time to remind our readers that we have an auto-ban policy on death trolls. For those unaware of this unfortunate trend, congratulations. Death trolls are people who make jokes about the recently deceased. But we digress.)