Editorial: The surprising demise of the Downtown Corvallis Association

Downtown Corvallis is one of the best downtowns in Oregon, with a vibrant mix of restaurants and shops, a stellar Saturday market, parks and plenty of public art.

So it seemed strange and surprising when news broke that the Downtown Corvallis Association was dissolving after nearly four decades.

As a result of the organization’s demise, the city of Corvallis, which has an economic improvement district that helps fund the association, requested a close-out audit of the group’s records.

In a statement, the Downtown Corvallis Association blamed the pandemic for the development, saying that COVID-19 resulted in the cancellation of most large fundraising events. Membership in the taxing district that helps fund the association also had shrunk, leading to declining revenue, said Kate Porsche of the Corvallis-Benton County Economic Development Office.

Corvallis Chamber of Commerce President/CEO Simon Date, a nonvoting board member of the Downtown Corvallis Association, said the departure of Jennifer Moreland, the association’s executive director, was a complicating factor, as well.

Moreland’s Facebook page indicates she is moving to Florida. Replacing her would be difficult under the pandemic’s lingering financial blow, Date said.

Still, pandemic or not, the Downtown Corvallis Association’s demise is shocking and sad, in part because the organization has accomplished good things over the years. Sure, we heard grumbling from sources about how the association could have helped businesses more, and our editorial board certainly thinks it could have done a better job promoting its community events.

But overall, for nearly 40 years, the consensus was that the association had a positive impact on Downtown Corvallis and the city in general.

The organization offered businesses marketing and networking assistance, acted as an advocate at City Hall, and held community events to showcase the area.

At this point, it’s unclear who will absorb those important duties, though the Corvallis Chamber of Commerce may pick up some of the pieces.

Meanwhile, across the Willamette River, the Albany Downtown Association continues chugging along, serving as an important voice for stores and eateries in Hub City.

Albany’s downtown has enjoyed a resurgence in the last decade, and it continues to improve. The Albany Downtown Association deserves ample credit for that, as its leaders have been tireless supporters and cheerleaders for businesses.

Still, despite Albany’s downtown Renaissance, Corvallis is still seen as the standard-bearer for quality downtowns, and for good reason. We’re sure downtown is big part of why Corvallis remains atop the lists for Forbes’ and Livability’s best college towns, a fact Oregon State has plastered all over campus in its “Best Pac-12 college town” posters.

Downtown’s stature didn’t happen by magic. It took decades of effort and savvy. And it will take hard work to retain that lofty reputation for Downtown Corvallis.

Arrest highlights top issues for law enforcement

The Feb. 12 case of a man accused of breaking into a home, strangling and sexually abusing a woman in her shower — this individual’s third arrest on the same day — highlights some of the toughest issues facing law enforcement agencies in Corvallis and Benton County, and shows how officers often don’t have good options.

The first issue is the shortcomings of the Benton County Jail. Regardless of what you think of the site for a proposed new jail or eminent domain, it’s clear we need more jail beds. Within about two hours of the alleged attack, the suspect was taken into custody twice on suspicion of criminal trespass. He was cited and released because the severity of the alleged crimes didn’t meet the criteria for keeping him behind bars. There simply isn’t space to hold people, even those who appear to be having a mental health crisis.

Secondly, the incident shows the intersection between law enforcement and mental illness. We should note that Benton County’s proposed justice system improvements, besides a new jail, include a mental health crisis center and more.

Thankfully, authorities also are developing more nuanced methods to help those with mental health issues, such as the Crisis Outreach Response and Engage team in Corvallis, which we featured in Tuesday’s newspaper.

We hope to see more collaborations and new strategies to deal with a growing mental health problem in the mid-valley and the United States.

