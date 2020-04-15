Editorial: The tricky nature of COVID-19 recovery

SPORTS DRAFTS

Hooray for upcoming sports drafts, and especially for the WNBA draft on Friday. We’re looking forward to devouring the results in the newspaper’s B section.

Here’s hoping that Oregon State women’s basketball star Mikayla Pivec finds a home as a professional that appreciates her as much as Beaver Nation.

Pivec is more than an all-around basketball star capable of stuffing the stat sheet with points, rebounds and assists, all while playing great defense. She also happens to be one of the nicest people in the universe, no hyperbole.

The WNBA draft also is appealing to many Oregonians this year due to a trio of players for the University of Oregon. Ducks star Sabrina Ionescu may very well be the No. 1 pick by the New York Liberty, which would provide a perfect platform for her to blossom in the pro ranks and continue the popularity surge of the women’s game.

Fellow Ducks Ruthy Hebard and Satou Sabally will also likely be drafted in the first round.