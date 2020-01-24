Editorial: There's still much to overcome in the mid-valley

Martin Luther King Jr. Day was celebrated on Monday, with local observances including a march in Corvallis at Oregon State University that drew close to 200 participants singing “We Shall Overcome.”

And, yes, there’s still much to overcome in the name of liberty and equality, even in the mid-Willamette Valley.

While it’s clear that Oregon and Linn and Benton counties are far better off in terms of social justice than they were 50 years ago or even 25 years ago, problems persist.

We’ve reported on some of these issues, such as racist bumper stickers being put on residents’ cars at a Corvallis store, neo-Nazis trying to rile residents with anti-Semitic slogans and getting into a brawl in downtown Corvallis, Nazis putting racist fliers on cars during the Veterans Day parade in Albany, a questionable and forcible arrest of an African-American bicyclist near the OSU campus, and Lebanon High School students wearing blackface. (In the latter case we have to wonder: Where were the adults who were supposed to be supervising these teens?)

But regular incidents that aren’t featured in news stories perhaps are more insidious.