Editorial: Time to restore transparency in government

A couple of years ago, we set out to do a story on the renovation of the Environmental Protection Agency building on the Oregon State University campus. We assumed it would be a simple construction story: We’d get a tour of the building with an agency official, talk about the renovations and how much they were costing taxpayers, and snap a few photos of the construction project.

We should have known better. After multiple email exchanges with various EPA officials, including being asked to submit a list of questions in advance, we were told that no one would be made available for an interview, no building tour would be provided, and there would be no opportunity for photography.

On another occasion, a Federal Aviation Administration spokesperson told a reporter for this newspaper that an investigation into a pilot who buzzed an Oregon State University graduation ceremony towing a “Go Ducks” banner had been concluded but declined to disclose the outcome for attribution.

But the most outrageous example may have come from a regional EPA public information officer who, when asked about an audit of potentially toxic chemicals at a Corvallis industrial plant, responded with “No comment — but you can’t attribute that to me.”