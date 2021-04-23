Editorial: Transparency can help public trust police

As the world now knows, the reality was very different. Yet there is no reference in the official press release to what really caused Floyd’s death – how he pinned Floyd to the ground, face down on the sidewalk with his hands cuffed behind his back, with his knee on the back of Floyd’s neck for nine and a half minutes as he pleaded for his life and three other officers stood by. The world might never have known what really happened if not for the courage and determination of Darnella Frazier, a 17-year-old high school student who used her cellphone camera to document what happened to Floyd. At trial, her videorecording became the most crucial piece of evidence against Chauvin.

Frazier has rightfully won praise for capturing the truth of George Floyd’s killing and making it available for the whole world to see, but we shouldn’t have to rely on bystander video to learn the truth about incidents in which police use deadly force. The Minneapolis Police Department is now the target of a federal investigation into its practices and how they may have contributed to Floyd’s death.

One practice that deserves close scrutiny: the lack of transparency demonstrated by that misleading press release. And while that may be an extreme example, law enforcement agencies all over the country — including here in the mid-valley — routinely limit the information they reveal in the aftermath of a police killing. For instance, it has become standard practice to refer to incidents in which police shoot someone with the phrase “officer-involved shooting,” which does nothing to make plain whether an officer fired his or her weapon. It is understandable that police want to make sure they have all the relevant facts before issuing a detailed statement, but sometimes virtually no information is released until a complete review has been conducted, a process that can take weeks. If police want the public’s trust, they need to be as forthcoming as possible, as quickly as possible, about any incident involving use of force. One recent example: When officers fatally shot a knife-wielding man at a Corvallis hotel on April 3, the Corvallis Police Department and Benton County District Attorney’s Office released a detailed statement and accompanying video within hours. The incident is still under investigation, but the rapid release of information goes a long way toward reassuring the public that law enforcement is trying to do the right thing.