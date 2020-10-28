Editorial: Trump is a danger to our country

We’d like to point out two numbers — 220,910 and 225,084 — to give you a bit of perspective before Election Day.

The first is the estimated total population of Linn and Benton counties, according to the Portland State University Population Research Center. The second is the United States’ COVID-19 death toll as of Tuesday, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The equivalent of every man, woman and child in the mid-Willamette Valley, and then some, has fallen victim to the novel coronavirus pandemic in our country.

The United States has had the worst response in the world during this global crisis, to judge from the official figures, and scientists agree that our death toll is artificially low due to underreporting. Regardless, our numbers are continuing to rise as we head into what could be a macabre winter.

How bad could things get? Doctors currently are determining protocols regarding which COVID-19 patients they should kick out of intensive care units and stop treatment for should hospitals become overwhelmed again.

It didn’t have to be this way. But, to put it bluntly, we have a massive failure in leadership.