Editorial: Trump’s GOP enablers share in his guilt

Primary responsibility for the mob violence at the Capitol last week that disrupted the counting of Electoral College ballots in an effort to overturn the results of a free and fair election rests squarely with Donald Trump.

Instead of conceding his decisive defeat at the hands of Democrat Joe Biden, the president set the stage for an attempt to overthrow the government with his frequently repeated lies that the election had somehow been stolen, despite overwhelming evidence to the contrary.

On Jan. 6, Trump primed his followers for violence during a rally outside the White House, urging them to “fight like hell” to “take back our country” and pointing them at the halls of Congress like a loaded gun.

Now Trump has been impeached, for the second time in his presidency, and charged with inciting insurrection. He should be swiftly convicted and removed from office before he can do further harm to our nation.

But what about the many enablers within Trump’s own party? How much blame do they deserve for the upheaval that is threatening to tear our country apart?