Editorial: Trump’s GOP enablers share in his guilt

Primary responsibility for the mob violence at the Capitol last week that disrupted the counting of Electoral College ballots in an effort to overturn the results of a free and fair election rests squarely with Donald Trump.
Instead of conceding his decisive defeat at the hands of Democrat Joe Biden, the president set the stage for an attempt to overthrow the government with his frequently repeated lies that the election had somehow been stolen, despite overwhelming evidence to the contrary.
On Jan. 6, Trump primed his followers for violence during a rally outside the White House, urging them to “fight like hell” to “take back our country” and pointing them at the halls of Congress like a loaded gun.
Now Trump has been impeached, for the second time in his presidency, and charged with inciting insurrection. He should be swiftly convicted and removed from office before he can do further harm to our nation.
But what about the many enablers within Trump’s own party? How much blame do they deserve for the upheaval that is threatening to tear our country apart?
The counting of Electoral College ballots was a constitutionally mandated yet largely ceremonial procedure that had zero possibility of changing the outcome of the election, which had already been certified by election officials in all 50 states. Audits had confirmed that there were no widespread voting irregularities, dozens of spurious legal challenges filed by the president’s supporters had been rejected by the courts, and Attorney General William Barr and the head of the federal election security agency — both Trump appointees — had affirmed the outcome.
Nevertheless, 147 Republican members of Congress — eight senators and 139 representatives — chose to ratchet up political tensions still further by pointlessly objecting to some of the vote tallies.
There are too many to list them all here, but among the most prominent are Sen. Josh Hawley of Missouri, Sen. Ted Cruz of Texas, Rep. Kevin McCarthy of California and Rep. Steve Scalise of Louisiana. And let’s not forget Cliff Bentz, elected in November to represent Oregon’s 2nd District.
Both Cruz and Hawley are seen as likely contenders for the Republican nomination in the 2024 presidential race — assuming Trump doesn’t survive his impeachment trial and run again himself — and both clearly hope to woo the president’s base for their campaigns.
McCarthy, the House minority leader, and second-in-command Scalise, the minority whip, could have rallied their caucus to stand against Trump’s efforts to overturn the election. Instead, they shamelessly backed his desperate ploy, continuing to object to certification of Biden’s legitimate victory even after the pro-Trump mob overran the Capitol, forcing members of Congress to take shelter for their own safety.
Bentz stood with them. Like so many other Republicans in Congress, he chose party over country when the nation faced its most dire political crisis since the Civil War, pointlessly objecting to Biden’s win in Pennsylvania.
State party leaders also share some of the blame. In the aftermath of last week’s insurrection on Capitol Hill, Oregon GOP Chairman Bill Currier condemned the mob violence and urged respect for law enforcement — and then repeated the same baseless claims of election fraud that lit the fuse on this political powderkeg.
By shamelessly pandering to Trump’s base, Republicans hope to hold onto the voters that got him elected in 2016 after he leaves office, however unwillingly. But by continuing to repeat and give a phony legitimacy to his lies about stolen elections, they only deepen the partisan divide that threatens to destroy our democracy.
On Wednesday, when the House voted 232-197 to impeach Trump for inciting insurrection, only 10 Republicans crossed the aisle and voted to hold this rogue president accountable for what amounts to staging a coup attempt.
It will require a two-thirds majority in the Senate to convict Trump of his high crimes and misdemeanors, meaning at least 17 Republicans will have to find the backbone to stand up for their country against the would-be tyrant who still holds their party in thrall.
We hope they have the courage to do so.