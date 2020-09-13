Editorial: Trump’s lies made pandemic, economy worse

We can’t stress enough the sheer stupidity of the so-called leader of the free world bragging about his misdeeds to Woodward, as well as squandering a head start in fighting and preparing the United States for a deadly and easily transmittable virus.

Trump’s response to news of the tapes, surprise, was to lie about lying. Also, he blamed Woodward for not stopping him in misleading the United States for months. (Woodward said he needed time to make sure Trump’s statements from months ago were accurate, though he is getting heat, perhaps deservedly so, for holding on to the information for his new book.)

It’s no secret that Trump is an inveterate liar. He tells half-truths and spreads false information even when it doesn’t benefit him. We knew he wasn’t speaking truthfully about the pandemic. But Woodward’s revelations nevertheless were shocking.

Our country would have been far better off if Trump had said nothing whatsoever about the most significant pandemic in a century. Instead, the president of the United States has knowingly made public health and the economy worse.

