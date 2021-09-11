Editorial: Twenty years later, our nation faces a new test of character

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Corvallis Gazette-Times.

The distance between the mid-Willamette Valley and the East Coast is nearly 3,000 miles, but New York City and Arlington, Virginia, never felt closer to Albany or Corvallis.

We were Americans, and we were going to try and do something about this injustice. We would make it through this crisis stronger and more unified.

And for a while, that actually happened. We passed that test of our character.

Twenty years later, with the United States finally out of Afghanistan, 2001 seems like ancient times. America is facing a new crisis, and a new attack by an insidious enemy. But rather than come together to confront COVID-19, our nation feels incredibly divided.

We’re in the midst of a global pandemic that has killed 650,000 Americans — far more than 9/11 or even the war in Afghanistan — and there are some who would apparently like to score political points with posturing or by sowing disinformation.

For what seems like the millionth time, here are some reminders: COVID-19 is far deadlier than the flu. Masks and social distancing work. Vaccines save lives.

There are differences between 2001 and today, of course. Most notably, a virus is a different type of enemy than a terrorist organization.