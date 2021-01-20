Editorial: Vaccine rollout starting to pick up steam

Nearly a year after the first cases of COVID-19 were reported in the United States, the pandemic continues to rage. The national death toll surpassed 400,000 on Tuesday, according to the tally maintained by Johns Hopkins University, and data from the Centers for Disease Control and prevention shows that nearly 24 million Americans have been infected with the virus. Here in Oregon, we have recorded more than 134,000 infections and a total of 1,808 deaths from the disease.
We’re all suffering from pandemic fatigue. People are tired of wearing masks, isolating at home, working remotely, not being able to see friends and extended family, not being able to travel. “Non-essential” businesses are fighting to survive, and some have closed their doors for good. Workers who have been furloughed, laid off or had their hours cut are facing severe economic hardship, even with government stimulus checks and enhanced unemployment benefits. Many schoolchildren are struggling with the distance learning model, falling behind in class and having difficulty coping with the isolation of being cut off from their peers, while parents grapple with the twin challenges of finding child care and serving as in-house tutors.
The good news, of course, is that we can begin to see a light at the end of the tunnel, with two vaccines approved for use in the United States and several other promising candidates in the pipeline. Since Dec. 14, when frontline health care workers began getting the shots, more than 15.6 million doses of the vaccine have been administered nationwide, according to information compiled by Bloomberg News.
Oregon’s vaccine rollout has been widely criticized for getting off to a slow start, and some of that criticism was clearly justified. After some embarrassing early missteps, the state began to pick up the pace and appeared to be making up for lost time as Gov. Kate Brown set a target of administering 12,000 doses a day. Then the state hit another setback. Last week Brown sparked hope when she announced that the state would be expanding vaccine eligibility beyond the initial 1a priority group to include educators and older Oregonians. But she was forced to backtrack on Friday after learning that shipments of reserve vaccine supplies promised to the states by the federal government would not be coming after all.
That news fed the frustration of Oregonians anxiously awaiting their turn to get a shot. But a little perspective may be helpful at this point. Compared to the early days – and even compared to other states – Oregon’s vaccine rollout is going relatively well, at least for the moment. As of Tuesday, according to state-by-state data compiled by Bloomberg, Oregon had administered 217,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccine, including 21,000 second doses. That gave the state a vaccination rate of 5.14 shots per 100 residents, better than all but a dozen or so other states and well above the national average of 4.5 injections per 100 people. By comparison, neighboring Washington had vaccinated 3.87 of every 100 residents, while California stood at 3.53 per 100. (Oregon’s numbers actually improved later in the day, when officials announced additional vaccinations that raised the state’s total doses administered to 225,066.) Oregon also compares favorably in terms of getting the vaccine into people’s arms. The state has administered 66.2% of the 339,950 doses it has received to date, well ahead of the 50% national average reported by Bloomberg.
There will undoubtedly be more bumps in the road as Oregon’s vaccine rollout continues. As former Benton County public health administrator Charlie Fautin notes in his guest opinion piece elsewhere on this page, the Oregon Legislature has done a woefully poor job of funding public health infrastructure, leaving the state underprepared for the challenges of mounting a massive vaccination campaign. But help is on the way – as the story on today’s front page about a mass vaccination clinic in Albany illustrates, progress is being made.
Now we all just have to hold on a little while longer. Keep wearing your mask. Keep staying home as much as possible. Keep washing your hands, social distancing and steering clear of social gatherings. And when you become eligible, get vaccinated. That’s the fastest way to end this pandemic – for all of us.