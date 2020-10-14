Editorial: Vote Augerot, Wyse for Benton County commissioners

Many Albany residents are familiar with Cordier due to his frequent criticisms of local government (he lives in North Albany, which makes him a Benton County resident). He’s often made solid arguments regarding spending and resources, particularly on urban renewal, but we’re unsure if his temperament is well-suited to the collaboration necessary for county commissioners.

Beilstein, though associated with “minor” parties, is nevertheless an established local politician who has served six terms on the Corvallis City Council. His top issue is climate change, and he wants to steer Benton County away from using fossil fuels.

Though affable, Beilstein could be a bit of a wild card on the council, and he might play the same role in this election by serving as an irritant to the two-party system. Nov. 3 marks Benton County’s first foray into ranked choice voting, and Beilstein ran to give voters a good experience with the process. There’s a good chance he finishes second in the race, but who knows what chances voters will be willing to take with this new system? We’re intrigued, but he’s not the right top choice

Overall, Augerot has a good track record and she seems to relish her role as a problem-solver. She’s demonstrated her competence in the role of Benton County commissioner. Voters should give her another four years in office.