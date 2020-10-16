Editorial: Vote Boshart Davis, Glaser, Cate for Oregon House

She also has a strong grasp of the issues and wants more Oregonians to be involved in the lawmaking process. But more than anything policy-related, her strongest attribute is that she hustles for her constituents, whether working with Timber Unity or on other tasks.

As we’ve written before, we’re particularly fond of her for helping locals get their unemployment checks during the novel coronavirus pandemic. She literally helped keep the lights on for some of her constituents.

Miriam Cummings of Albany, the Democratic Party challenger in District 15, deserves credit for putting herself out there, and we’re appalled that she faced racism when running for office, which is completely unacceptable. But Cummings lacks the experience to provide a strong challenge to Boshart Davis. Still, we wish her well in the future, and we hope she continues to build her resume of public service.

Glaser, a business owner and entrepreneur, faces a tough task in beating the incumbent in District 11, Rep. Marty Wilde. We like Wilde, a Democrat, but we give the slight edge in this race to Glaser.

She doesn’t have a strong record of public service, but she was well prepared for our editorial board interview, and that’s likely because she served as a legislative assistant for her sister.