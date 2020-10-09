Editorial: Vote for police, library levies in Linn County

The Linn County law enforcement levy would tax residents at $3.08 per $1,000 of assessed value, up from $2.83 per $1,000 of assessed value, and is estimated to raise a total of $148 million over four years. If you own a home valued at $300,000, a nice round figure that's also the average real estate sale price in Lebanon nowadays, you would pay about $925 per year.

The Sweet Home police levy would tax residents at $7.85 per $1,000 of assessed value, bringing in approximately $16 million over five years. The tax for a $300,000 house and property would be $2,355 annually.

Switching gears, it should come as no surprise to our readers that we’re fans of the written word and therefore fans of the power of libraries.

The Sweet Home Library’s main source of funding is its levy. If renewed, this would tax residents at $1.17 per $1,000 of assessed value, or about $350 a year for a home valued at $300,000. The levy would bring in roughly $2.38 million over the course of five years.

That might sound like a lot, but for this valuable service, it amounts to a shoestring budget.

The library has done an admirable job during the pandemic, continuing to hold programs and delivering books for residents. It also remains open so that residents can browse for books and use computers, perhaps to go online and look for jobs during the pandemic. By all accounts, library director Rose Peda is doing a fine job leading this facility, and she and her staff deserve the support of voters, too.

