Editorial: Vote Johnson for Albany mayor, Edmonds for Philomath mayor, Rayfield for House 16

Konopa, the mayor for 12 years and a city councilor for 12 years before that, has a resume that includes the revitalization of downtown Albany, including the development of the Albany Historic Carousel & Museum. This was no small feat given the condition of downtown a decade ago.

She wants to be reelected to continue that process. As mayor, Konopa also has done a good job to address the problem of homelessness in Albany.

There’s no doubting her work ethic. “I’ve worked my tail off for the community,” she told our editorial board, and that's very true.

The City Council, however, has become fractured in recent years, with a bickering tone that has spilled over into at least one city committee. This problem perhaps shouldn’t fall at Konopa’s feet, as it could have happened under any mayor’s tenure. But we think that Johnson is better able to bridge divides at this juncture.

During our editorial board interview, Johnson made no mention of his race. But we’d be remiss not to point out that Johnson is Black, and because of this, he understands diversity issues in a way that most other local politicians can’t.

Johnson is Albany’s first Black City Council member. We hope he becomes Hub City’s first Black mayor.