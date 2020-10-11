Editorial: Vote Sprenger for Linn County commissioner

If you don’t like big government, you could do far, far worse for a candidate than Wade.

Independent Party candidate Gary Sullivan wasn’t particularly interested in being interviewed by our editorial board.

The seat these candidates is vying for will be vacated by Linn County Commissioner Will Tucker, who is retiring. As a public official, Tucker has always seemed to have a country feel to him, in the best possible ways. But Sprenger, with her personal touch, work ethic and understanding of rural issues, will be a fine replacement on the board. She deserves your vote.

Roses and Raspberries

•ROSES to the Linn County commissioners for waiving building permit fees and issuing permits as quickly as possible for those who lost their homes in the North Santiam Canyon due to the recent wildfires. We hope other government bodies do their part to remove barriers to rebuilding.