Editorial: We must remember and learn from Pearl Harbor

Sadly, people in key U.S. leadership positions were unwilling to consider evidence that ran contrary to assumptions back in 1941.

As Twomey wrote, “If you want to avoid making mistakes in life, Pearl Harbor will always be there as a case study. Thou shalt not assume, but check. Don’t ignore upsetting facts; adjust to them. And don’t underestimate the determination and capability of others.”

Another lesson to be gleaned from Pearl Harbor is the galvanizing impact this attack had on the United States. There should be no doubt that our country made mistakes — most notably the internment of citizens of Japanese ancestry, including Oregonians such as OSU football player Jack Yoshihara — but overall, the nation came together and found the resolve to defeat the Axis powers.

Numerous mid-valley locals volunteered almost immediately to serve their country. World War II also was fought on the homefront, with residents sacrificing during rationing and helping in other ways.

In that light, Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day has wider relevance. It has always, in part, been about the Greatest Generation as a whole, their suffering and moxie and eventual triumph. Perhaps that connection should be brought to the forefront and acknowledged more clearly in the coming years.