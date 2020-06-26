Editorial: Well, isn’t that a special session?

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Corvallis' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Oregon Legislature’s special session, which kicked off on Wednesday, is only special if you take the sarcastic tone of the Church Lady from "Saturday Night Live."

The Dana Carvey character’s ironic catchphrase for something she considered heinous: “Well, isn’t that special?”

The word "debacle" might be a better description of the gathering in Salem. "Catastrophe" could also be fitting, and we’re not referring to the health risks associated with a large group of people getting together.

No, what we’re concerned about is a process that is largely exclusionary, including to regular Oregonians who would prefer a more transparent government.

It’s a shame that things appear to be headed this way at the Oregon Capitol.

After all, there are pressing issues that our elected representatives need to discuss, including racial justice and police reform, the novel coronavirus pandemic and the tens of thousands of Oregonians who haven’t received their unemployment benefits.