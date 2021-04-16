Editorial: Who should be required to report abuse?

A pair of bills working their way through the Oregon Legislature aim to fight child abuse and sex trafficking by expanding the list of people considered mandatory reporters. The goal is an important one, although we have some concerns about the potential for unintended consequences.
Backed by Republican leadership in the Senate, including mid-valley lawmaker Fred Girod of Stayton, the Senate minority leader, both bills passed out of the upper chamber last week with strong bipartisan support. In these times of hyperpartisan divisiveness, that’s an encouraging development, and something we’d like to see more of from our politicians in Salem. And there’s no question that these measures are well-intended. Child abuse and sex trafficking are crimes that thrive in the shadows, and we do need to encourage more citizens to step forward and contact authorities when they suspect something is wrong.
Senate Bill 515 amends state law to require employees of bars and restaurants that serve alcohol to notify law enforcement and the Oregon Liquor Control Commission if they have a “reasonable belief” that sex trafficking is occurring on the premises. If they fail to do so, they could lose their OLCC service permit and the business could lose its liquor license. The OLCC could also impose fines.
SB 535 amends state law to make hotel operators and innkeepers mandatory reporters of suspected child abuse. Failure to report suspected abuse is considered a Class A violation and is subject to a possible $2,000 fine. The bill also adds a provision requiring computer technicians and photo processors to report any images that appear to depict a child in a sexually explicit way. Failure to do so would be punishable by up to a year in jail and a $6,250 fine.
Both bills hold real potential to provide an additional layer of protection for some of the most vulnerable members of society from abuses that are, sadly, all too common. But, as always, the devil is in the details, and we suspect that the classes of business owners and workers being added to the mandatory reporters list will have some genuine concerns about their newfound status — and the potential legal liability that comes along with it.
For instance, neither bill makes any provision for training these newly minted mandatory reporters on how to spot the crimes they will now be required to report. Can we safely assume that hotelkeepers and B&B operators can readily recognize the signs of child abuse? What about front desk workers, cleaning staff and other hotel employees, who also would be covered by the law? Will computer techs now be expected to scan every laptop that comes in for repair for child pornography? How will bartenders and servers at bars and restaurants feel about conducting surveillance on their patrons for signs of sex trafficking activity, knowing that the business could lose its liquor license if they don’t make a report? And what costs will businesses have to absorb to make sure their employees comply with these new laws?
While these concerns are legitimate, we don’t want to blow them out of proportion. It’s worth noting, for example, that both measures contain some protections for mandatory reporters, including safe harbor provisions that hold them immune from civil or criminal liability for any report made in good faith. Moreover, plenty of occupations in Oregon already seem to have adapted to their responsibilities as mandatory child abuse reporters, a lengthy list that includes doctors, nurses, dentists, teachers, law enforcement officers, therapists, social workers, members of the clergy and even members of the Legislature. Training materials for reporting child abuse are available from the Department of Human Services, and we suspect the OLCC could do something similar for sex trafficking reporters. Perhaps the Department of Justice could weigh in with training for photo processors and computer techs.
Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Corvallis Gazette-Times.
Both Senate bills are now making their way through the House, where we hope amendments will be offered to address some of these concerns. Because, ultimately, the goal of expanding the number of Oregonians watching out for victims of child abuse, child pornography and sex trafficking is one we can all support.