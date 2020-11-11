Editorial: With or without a parade, we can do more to help veterans

This year, it seems like we could have used the parade more than ever, since it bridges political boundaries and is a chance for Americans of all backgrounds to come together to celebrate our veterans. Nearly all residents, after all, have a family member or friend who served, suffered and perhaps even sacrificed their life for our freedom.

Plus, many businesses in Albany get a big boost from the Veterans Day Parade, and we know they could use that right now. Visitors and residents stop by restaurants, shops and gas stations on the patriotic holiday. If you’ve ever seen the line outside Hasty Freez or downtown coffee shops on the holiday, you know what we’re talking about.

We can’t stress enough that the Albany Veterans Day Parade is a huge deal. Some people even have brought deceased relatives’ ashes to the parade, so they wouldn’t miss the annual event.

Still, despite the pandemic, there are opportunities to honor veterans on Wednesday.

The Albany Veterans Day ceremony will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday at the Linn County Veterans Memorial in Timber Linn Memorial Park, 900 Price Road SE.

The ceremony, which will feature an honor guard and bugler, is open to the public, and masks and social distancing will be required.