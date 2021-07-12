Education service district accepting applications for board director seat

The Linn Benton Lincoln Education Service District is accepting applications for an open board director seat, Zone 4.

The Zone 4 geographical area covers much of South Corvallis and the Philomath School District boundaries. Those wondering if their address is in this boundary zone can call Jo Dee Trader at 541-812-2750. Applications will be accepted until 5 p.m. Aug. 5.

The vacancy follows the passing of longtime board member David Dowrie in early June.

Based on Oregon Revised Statute and LBL ESD policy, the board of directors is to employ a certain process to appoint a replacement to this open seat. The term of appointment will be from Sept. 15, 2021, to June 30, 2023, and the process can be found within the application materials.

In order to qualify, those interested in applying must have lived in the ESD at least 12 months prior to appointment within the Linn Benton Lincoln region, be a registered voter in the Zone 4 boundary, not be an officer or employee of the ESD, and be 18 years of age or over.